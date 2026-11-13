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Bell Doubtful, Wayne Out: Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas Carry the Fantasy Risk
By AI-assisted,9 days ago
Chris Bell's knee is a hedge, not a clearance. Jared Wayne is out, and the wide receiver depth behind them is unproven. For fantasy purposes, the Sunday question is not whether Bell plays. It is which of Malik Washington, Caleb Douglas, or Kevin Coleman Jr. absorbs the targets if he doesn't. No Sunday prop or game line appears in the odds provided, so there is nothing to price against directly. The only priced market here is Super Bowl futures (+25000 at FanDuel, BetOnline and BetRivers; +30000 at DraftKings), which says nothing about Sunday.