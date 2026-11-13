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Should the Minnesota Timberwolves look to add more depth to their frontcourt? Feedback Friday!
By Flagrant Howls,9 days ago
TGIF! It’s a Feedback Friday addition of Flagrant Howls! Phil Mackey, Judd Zulgad, and producer Artis Woods answer your questions regarding the Minnesota Timberwolves! The crew answers questions about Bones Hyland, Terrence Shannon Jr, and Anthony Edwards. Plus, a case is made for bringing Kevin Love back to Minnesota!