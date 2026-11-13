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Raleigh, Greensboro Police Link $380K Burglary Spree to Suspect Facing 40 Felony Charges
By Phyllis Coley @phyllis_coley,9 days ago
RALEIGH, NC — A months-long investigation into a series of residential burglaries across Raleigh has resulted in 40 felony charges against a 52-year-old man accused of targeting homes while residents were out of town and stealing more than $380,000 in valuables. The Raleigh Police Department identified the suspect as...
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