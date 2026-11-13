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3-Vehicle Crash in Meeker County
By Published by KLFD,8 days ago
The Minnesota State Patrol investigated a 3-vehicle crash in Meeker County on Thursday morning. It occurred at 7:56 a.m. on Highway 12 at 650th Avenue in Darwin Township. A 2024 CAN AM Defender L ATV, driven by 70-year-old Neil Holmgren of Litchfield, was traveling northbound on 650th Avenue. A 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 18-year-old Lincoln Jon Gutormson of Cokato, was traveling westbound on Highway 12. A 2025 Ram 1500 pick-up, driven by 48-year-old Derrick John Nonweiler of Willmar, was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 when the vehicles collided. 30-year-old Ethel Valeria Parreles Arbizu of Willmar was a passenger in the pick-up.