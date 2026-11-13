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Montgomery County Families for Safe Streets to Host Road Traffic Victims Remembrance Event November 15
By MCS Staff,9 days ago
Montgomery County Families for Safe Streets will host a free World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims event on Sunday, November 15, from 5:30pm to 7pm at the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) headquarters, located at 2425 Reedie Drive in Wheaton. Doors will open at 5:15pm, and free parking will be available.
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