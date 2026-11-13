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Louisa Rotary Club Welcomes Wildlife Biologist Harley Weaver
By Lisa ROBERTSON,9 days ago
Louisa Rotary Club Welcomes Wildlife Biologist Harley Weaver. The Louisa Rotary Club welcomed Harley Weaver, Northeast Kentucky Private Lands Biologist, as its guest speaker on October 15, 2026. Weaver shared valuable information about Alpha-gal syndrome, a potentially serious allergic condition associated with bites from the lone star tick. He discussed...