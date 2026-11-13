undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Presbyterian looks to end two-game skid at Morehead State
By LANDON KING,9 days ago
Presbyterian College will look to get back in the win column on Saturday as the Blue Hose travel to Kentucky to take on Morehead State in Pioneer Football League action. The Blue Hose (4-5, 3-3 PFL) enter the matchup hoping to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to Butler and Valparaiso in their last two games. Morehead State (2-8, 1-5 PFL) has also struggled in conference play, losing their last two games.
1