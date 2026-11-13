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The Discovery hosts Recycle Round-Up, teaching kids upcycling crafts and activities
By Katey Roshetko,9 days ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What happens to a Styrofoam block or a plastic bag once we’re finished with it? This weekend, The Discovery invites visitors of all ages to find out at its Recycle Round-up. Partner organizations from throughout the region will show how recycling helps keep materials out of landfills through hands-on activities.