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Across racial lines, Americans celebrate Scott Colom’s historic election: ‘The times they are a-changin’
9 days ago
Democrat Scott Colom made history this month, becoming Mississippi's first Black senator since the Reconstruction era after defeating incumbent Republican senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. The 43-year-old's win also contributed to a Democratic majority of at least 55 seats in the Senate – the party's largest midterm gains since 1986. Voters...