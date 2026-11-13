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‘When I saw that barrel, I started shooting’: Ex-McKeesport police lieutenant describes shootout with accused cop killer
By Paula Reed Ward,7 days ago
Former McKeesport police Lt. Robert Eastman doesn’t remember who fired first. What he does remember about his exchange of gunfire with the man accused of killing McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski just two minutes earlier is that as Johnathan Morris pointed a 9 mm Taurus handgun at him, he knew he had to stop the threat.
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