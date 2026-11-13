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Ex-Wisconsin Lt. Governor Sues Media After Love Life Becomes Focus of Misconduct Allegations
By Phenix S Halley,9 days ago
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel set out to tell a shocking story about former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Now, the newspaper is at the center of one. Barnes is suing the publication for defamation, alleging its reporting about sexual misconduct claims was misleading and that editors failed to disclose a reporter’s past intimate relationship with him. The case could have implications far beyond Wisconsin, reigniting conversations about newsroom accountability, conflicts of interest and the scrutiny Black politicians face in an unforgiving media landscape.
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