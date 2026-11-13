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UT Knoxville Library Grows Food Without Dirt, One Reserved Plot at a Time
By Sandra Hernandez,7 days ago
Students at the University of Tennessee who lack space to garden can now reserve a growing spot inside the Pendergrass Agriculture & Veterinary Medicine Library. The library opened its indoor hydroponic garden on the Knoxville campus Wednesday, letting students grow fruits, vegetables and herbs from seeds in the library’s collection.