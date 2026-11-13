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BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTION OF FOREST HILLS SUBDIVISION IN HAUGHTON
By Randy Brown,9 days ago
CWSD No. 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for customers along the 2000 block of Highpoint Place in the Forest Hills Subdivision in Haughton. A water main was isolated at this location to complete a repair, affecting approximately 12 customer connections. Service will be restored once the repair is complete later today. Because of the loss of pressure during the repair, the water may be contaminated, so customers in the affected area should take precautions until the advisory is lifted.