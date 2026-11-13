undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NEWS | Biddeford’s York County Food Hub concept is now reality
9 days ago
The state-of-the-art facility on Pomerleau Street will play a significant role in reducing regional food insecurity throughout York County. Just two weeks before millions of Americans will gather around a large meal to celebrate the annual Thanksgiving holiday, community leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of a new facility designed to combat food insecurity in York County.