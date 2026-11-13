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Anaheim sets July 2027 deadline for A-Town developer to revise stalled housing deals
By Emily Leach,9 days ago
Anaheim City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday, with Mayor Ashleigh Aitken opposing, to terminate its A-Town development agreement with PT Metro, LLC on July 31, 2027, unless amendments addressing the project's performance milestones are adopted by then. The discussion of the development agreement on Tuesday was the required public hearing mandated...
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