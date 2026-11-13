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Rainbow Six: Vegas 3 Is Reportedly in Early Development at Ubisoft
By Vladislav Nikolaev,9 days ago
Ubisoft has reportedly greenlit a new installment in the Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas series, according to prominent industry insider Tom Henderson. Codenamed Spades, the project is currently in the very early stages of production. Sources state that concept work and prototyping only got underway recently. Development is being led by Ubisoft Montreal, the very same studio behind the original two entries.