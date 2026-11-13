undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Buzzy NYC Restaurant With an A-list Following Lands in Las Vegas
By Ryan Slattery,9 days ago
Over the weekend, Las Vegas welcomed one of New York City’s most sought-after reservations and celebrity hotspots (Taylor Swift visited twice within weeks of its 2024 opening in SoHo). With tons of fanfare, the Corner Store threw open its doors in the Cosmopolitan with a socialite-studded, invite-only celebration ahead of its public opening on November 9. The party drew Pete Davidson, Ludacris, and NBA star Russell Westbrook, among others.
1