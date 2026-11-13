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A return home, a new role for MMC's Caryn Iverson
By Kurt Johnson Las Cruces Bulletin,9 days ago
When Caryn Iverson was asked whether she wanted to come home, the question carried more meaning than the people asking it might have realized. She had spent more than four years traveling and working with hospital nursing leaders as a division chief nursing officer for Lifepoint Health. Before that, she had served as chief nursing officer at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, the community she has called home since 2011.
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