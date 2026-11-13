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A life spent finding value in the unexpected
By Kurt Johnson Las Cruces Bulletin,9 days ago
A 1926 Las Cruces High School ring, nearly 70 years old, came into Keith Austin's possession. It started something he never would have imagined. The ring had been traded or sold to him by a customer at his Las Cruces jewelry store. To most jewelers, it might have been another piece of previously owned jewelry to evaluate, polish and resell, but Austin saw something else.
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