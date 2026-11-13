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Alabama public schools earn highest state report card score with an 88
By WBRC Digital Staff,9 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama public schools have earned their highest score since the state school report card was established by making an 88. State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said the results are particularly encouraging because the improvement was driven by gains in academic achievement rather than primarily student growth measures.