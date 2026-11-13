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Joseph Quesenberry: First Aggie to give his life for his country
By Sandra MarshallDona Ana Historical Society,9 days ago
Joseph Quesenberry was the golden boy of his Las Cruces community. He was born on Sept. 17, 1894, one of eight children in a well-established farming family. His father, James S. Quesenberry, and his mother, Elizabeth owned a large, productive farm just northwest of the city, near what is now Picacho Hills, on what is still Quesenberry Lane. James was a regent of The New Mexico College of Agricultural and Mechanical Arts, (later New Mexico State University) between 1917 and 1922.
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