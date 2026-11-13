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Mabee Foundation to help build new home for Boys & Girls Club
By April Anaya,9 days ago
The Boys & Girls Club of Las Cruces is working toward a milestone that could change how our community’s young people learn, play, and grow. The Mabee Foundation has offered a $1.5 million matching gift to support the Club’s Building Great Futures Capital Campaign, a $14.2 million effort to build a new, state-of-the-art facility. To receive the gift, the Club must raise $4.4 million by July 2027. To date, $9.8 million has been raised of the $14.2 million necessary for the project.
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