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Hunter Labrada Reveals Painful Shoulder Injury Behind Bodybuilding Hiatus, Announces Plans for Surgery and Comeback
By Rick Saleeby,9 days ago
The son of bodybuilding legend Lee Labrada opens up about losing his passion for the sport. Hunter Labrada has opened up about the physical and emotional struggles that have kept him away from the bodybuilding spotlight. The son of bodybuilding legend Lee Labrada revealed that severe arthritis in his left shoulder has made training and posing nearly unbearable, leaving him questioning his future in the sport.