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Cunningham Scores Career-High 52 as Pistons Outlast Wizards in Double Overtime, 144-140
By Pistons.com,7 days ago
WASHINGTON – Cade Cunningham did enough to win the game in regulation. Then he had to do it twice more. Cunningham scored a career-high 52 points and Ausar Thompson recorded his first career triple-double as the Detroit Pistons outlasted the Washington Wizards, 144-140, in double overtime Thursday night at Capital One Arena.