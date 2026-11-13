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Jacks hit road for Tiger Style Invite
9 days ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Jacks hit the road for the first time this season as they head to Columbia, Missouri, to compete in the Tiger Style Invite. The Jacks are coming off a successful weekend where they won their first dual of the year over Buffalo, 36-3, and crowned two champions and had two other wrestlers go undefeated at the Warren Williamson Daktronics Invitational. Thomas Dineen was honored as one of the Pac-12 Performers of the Week for his wins over No. 24 Gavin Nelson and No. 20 Devin Wasley and will be one to watch this week as the Jacks hit the road.