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Burrell, last Democrat to win Sussex County, will challenge Space for State Senate in 2027
By David Wildstein,9 days ago
Dr. Howard L. Burrell, the last Democrat to win a countywide election in Sussex County, will challenge freshman State Sen. Parker Space (R-Wantage) in 2027, setting up a contest between an 80-year-old former mayor and one of the most conservative Republicans in the state in a legislative district that has shown signs of a significant political shift in last week’s midterm elections.