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Chef and Owner Bobby Bassett From Tide to Table in Ocean City is in The Kitchen Concepts Kitchen Showing Us How They Make Delicious Apple Galettes
9 days ago
1½ oz ice water (plus a little more if needed) Combine flour, sugar, and salt. Cut in the cold butter until pea-sized pieces remain. Mix the egg yolk, vanilla, lemon zest, and ice water. Add the liquid gradually until the dough just comes together. Do not overwork. Wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hour. Roll to approximately ¼-inch thickness and cut into 5-6-inch rounds. Keep refrigerated until ready to assemble.