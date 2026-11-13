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Georgetown Quarry Could Become 1,376-Acre Site With 8,750 Homes
By Matt Mitchell,8 days ago
A former quarry southeast of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and State Highway 195 in Georgetown could soon be transformed into a sprawling mixed-use community of homes, shops, industrial space and parks. Austin-based Robinson Family Management was scheduled to present conceptual plans for the proposed 1,376-acre 4T Ranch Municipal Utility District to the Georgetown City Council on Nov. 10.
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