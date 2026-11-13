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'This paid parking has nothing to do with Amendment 3': Flagler Beach commissioners weigh parking options
By Rich Carroll,9 days ago
Flagler Beach commissioners discussed several alternatives to paid parking during a Nov. 12 workshop, including a public referendum, a parking garage and a possible one-year moratorium, as they weighed the city's growing parking challenges against concerns from local businesses. No decision was made, but commissioners acknowledged that maintaining and expanding...