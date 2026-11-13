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LSU sets up 1,000 recycling bins for gameday recycling challenge for LSU-Texas game
By WBRZ Staff,9 days ago
BATON ROUGE — LSU is holding a game-day recycling challenge this weekend as tailgaters descend upon the Baton Rouge campus for the LSU-Texas game. There will be 1,000 recycling bins set up across campus, with recyclables also being collected inside Tiger Stadium. Everything collected during LSU's sustainability initiative will...