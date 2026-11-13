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Plain Talk About Food | Baja’s Holiday Tamales
By Colly Gruczelak,8 days ago
(“Value what you have instead of what you want!”) It was Christmas; the year was 1949 and I was an excited 14-year-old girl with a bus ticket from Washington state to California, and I had never been more than 40 miles from the Catholic convent where I lived. Twenty-four hours later, the driver hollered out, “Hollister, everyone out,” and so my adventure with tamales began.