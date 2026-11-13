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League of Rebels Marks 10 Years Downtown With New Coffee-and-Cocktail Clubroom
By Matt Mitchell,9 days ago
League of Rebels is marking 10 years of operations at its downtown Austin location with a new addition built right into the building's bones: a basement coffee-and-cocktail space called Clubroom, tucked beneath the menswear shop at 610 Guadalupe St. The milestone arrived with an official nod from the city, as Austin Mayor Kirk Watson delivered a proclamation declaring Nov. 5 League of Rebels Day.