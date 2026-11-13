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Anthropic Debuts Claude for Manufacturing
By Rachael Thomas,9 days ago
Anthropic this week launched Claude for Manufacturing, a plugin that works from a manufacturer’s existing systems and records to run tasks on the shop floor. Claude for Manufacturing is built so the person responsible can review and approve work before it reaches a customer or supplier, the company says. The plugin features 17 skills that covers sales, quality, operations, supply chain, design and setup. It also supports four connectors to the manufacturing systems Autodesk Fusion, Infor, Microsoft 365 and Oracle NetSuite.