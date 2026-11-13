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Austin Police Arrest 51-Year-Old Linked to Eight South Austin Burglaries
By Ryan Anderson,7 days ago
Austin police arrested 51-year-old Michael J. Suniga in connection with eight daytime residential burglaries in South Austin. The cases are concentrated in neighborhoods near the Williamson Creek Greenbelt, not spread as unrelated calls across the city. FOX 7 Austin, citing the Austin Police Department, reported that burglary unit detectives linked Suniga to the eight separate break-ins and that officers took him into custody on November 5.
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