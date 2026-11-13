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NHL Injury News: Makar, MacKinnon, Staal, Faber, DeMelo
By Jim P.,9 days ago
In today’s NHL injury news update, the Colorado Avalanche lost both Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon to injuries on Thursday. Has the team offered a status update? Meanwhile, Jordan Staal is close to returning for the Carolina Hurricanes. How far away is Brock Faber from rejoining the Minnesota Wild, and when will they know if he’s ready? Finally, the Winnipeg Jets will be without Dylan DeMelo as the defenseman was placed on injured reserve.