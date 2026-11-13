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Naples $1 cat and kitten adoptions aim to ease shelter crowding
By Weather Authority,9 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. (WINK)—Collier County Domestic Animal Services will offer $1 cat and kitten adoptions during a two-day event on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14-15. The shelter said it has hundreds of cats and kittens in its care and is encouraging people to open their homes to a feline companion. The event will help it find permanent homes and foster placements while making room for more animals in need.
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