undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Encore: Trans Elders Share Decades of Wisdom and Advice With Younger Generations
By KQED News Staff,9 days ago
November is Transgender Awareness Month, so we’re revisiting two conversations from our award-winning series, Love You For You, between young people in their 20s and transgender elders, whose lives reflect the long arc of transgender activism in California. Quetzali, a 23-year-old Latinx nonbinary organizer from Sacramento, talks to 79-year-old transgender Chicana activist Donna Personna. And Zen Blossom, who works at a Black trans cultural center, speaks with Andrea Horne, an actress, jazz singer, historian and social worker.