undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Yozma IN 11 Bike Check: How Is This Electric Dirt Bike Only $1,599?
8 days ago
$1,599 for an entire electric dirt bike. That was the number we kept coming back to while riding the Yozma IN 11. Earlier this year, we tested the IN 10 Pro and had a hard time understanding how Yozma could sell it for the price. When the IN 11 showed up, we wanted to see where the brand was headed, and whether another inexpensive eMoto could actually be worth riding.