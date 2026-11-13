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Shreveport fire department responds to blaze at Youree Drive barbecue restaurant
8 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. — A morning fire forced the temporary closure of a local eatery after flames erupted inside a barbecue pit. The Shreveport Fire Department received a 911 call reporting a fire at the Hickory Stick Barbeque Restaurant in the 4400 block of Youree Drive at 8:07 a.m. on Friday. Engine 11 arrived on the scene within three minutes and spotted smoke billowing from the rear of the structure.