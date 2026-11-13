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Las Vegas traffic commission advances speed cushion proposals near schools
By Sara Sullivan,9 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Special Traffic and Parking Commission voted Thursday to send 13 proposed speed cushion projects to the City Council for consideration. The city’s reports say the proposed traffic calming projects are near Hancock Elementary School, Vassiliadis Elementary School, Richard Bryan Elementary School, Garehime Elementary School, Escobedo Middle School, Fong Elementary School, Jacobson Elementary School, Joseph Neal STEAM Academy, Christensen Elementary School, Edwards Elementary School, Becker Middle School, Lummis Elementary School, Variety School, Sunrise Acres Elementary School and Martin Middle School.