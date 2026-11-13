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Keystone of safety: Pasteurization remains dairy's critical control
By Keith Loria,7 days ago
Pasteurization has protected the milk supply for generations, but the job is becoming more demanding. Dairy plants now run high-protein beverages, ultrafiltered milk, creamers, cultured bases and shelf-stable nutrition products. Each formulation changes how heat moves through the product and how the product responds. The underlying food safety principle has...