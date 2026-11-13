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Actus Nutrition purchases protein ingredients supplier
By Benton Smith,9 days ago
EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Milk and whey protein manufacturer Actus Nutrition acquired protein ingredients and specialty dairy products manufacturer Erie Foods International. Actus noted the transaction includes all of Erie Foods’ North American operations, while Erie Europe was not part of the deal and the overseas business will operate independently. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.