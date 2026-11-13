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Westfield Washington Schools board eyes new construction bids, OKs teacher contract
By Kaitlin Fallowfield,9 days ago
As winter approaches and the construction season winds down, Westfield Washington Schools officials are looking ahead toward new projects. The WWS Board of Trustees voted Nov. 10 to approve a plan to advertise bids from local construction groups for new community rooms at Maple Glen and Monon Trail elementary schools, a new track at Westfield High School and a sports field complex at Shamrock Springs Elementary School. The move to advertise the projects comes as the district nears the end of projects at Cool Creek Elementary Schools and Westfield Middle School.