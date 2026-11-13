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Snapshot: No injuries in Spyglass accident
By Current Publishing,9 days ago
Fishers Police Department reports that nobody was injured when a red Chevrolet sedan rolled downhill into the water in the Spyglass Falls area off 116th Street. FPD stated that the Nov. 11 incident started as a typical failure-to-yield accident. The driver got out of the vehicle and accidentally shifted into reverse. The driverless car rolled backward into the water, where it remained until a wrecker crew arrived to haul it out. The City of Fishers plans to install a stoplight at the intersection of 116th Street and Klotz Farm Boulevard — the entry into Spyglass Falls — in 2027. (Photo courtesy of Jay Oliver)
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