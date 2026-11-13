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Hopkinsville Community College Campus Growing As Trades Expand
By Edward Marlowe,9 days ago
Two particular programs that have seen recent blossoming success at Hopkinsville Community College: diesel technologies and CDL training. That’s according to Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs Dr. Dale Leatherman, who during Thursday’s Trigg County Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch & Learn noted the school already has need of more space for growth.
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