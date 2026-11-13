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Ahead of the FDA Action Date: A Timeline of Igalmi for Agitation in Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia
8 days ago
Review the timeline for Igalmi in at-home treatment of agitation in bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. A dexmedetomidine sublingual film, approved as Igalmi in 2022 for acute agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder, is currently cleared only for use under the supervision of a health care provider. A supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) seeks to extend that use to the at-home setting, with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date set for November 14, 2026. The path to this decision spans a pre-sNDA meeting, a pivotal phase 3 safety trial, the sNDA submission, and a new efficacy analysis.