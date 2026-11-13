undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
RV News Roundup: Limited-Edition Tiffin, New Truck Campers, and Dark Sky Award
By Kristopher Bunker,7 days ago
Tiffin introduces a limited-edition Phaeton, while national gas prices fall below $4 for the first time since July. Also this week: new truck campers, RV water-treatment products, a national park honor, and industry leadership changes. Tiffin Introduces Bob Tiffin Limited Edition Phaeton. Tiffin Motorhomes has unveiled the 2027 Bob Tiffin...