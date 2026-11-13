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California Painter Freed by Prison After 26 Years Fights to End Court Supervision
By Ben Levine,9 days ago
Victor Grandy spent 26 years in federal prison for selling cocaine, walked out in 2019, and built a career as a painter and sculptor whose work has since appeared in Los Angeles galleries, been displayed in Florida, Oregon and New York, and been viewed in England, France and Denmark. What he still can't do freely is travel to see it: a federal judge restricted him from traveling on his own while under law enforcement supervision, and on Thursday the Ninth Circuit reversed the denial of his request for early termination, ruling that the mandatory minimum did not prevent the court from ending supervision early.
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