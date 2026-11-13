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Michigan Hockey Preview: Wolverines look to build momentum vs Penn State
By Andrew Bailey,9 days ago
Michigan Hockey returns to Yost Arena after a bye week to face a struggling Penn State squad. Here’s our series preview:. After a week off, Michigan (8-1-0) is back in action. The last time we saw the Wolverines, the boys came through with a win in one of the most exciting games of the season, 5-4 in overtime over rival Ohio State. The victory prevented a sweep after dropping their first game of the season, and now the team looks to get its swagger back against a struggling Penn State (2-7-1) squad this weekend.
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