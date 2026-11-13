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Fantasy Football Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (Week 10)
By Pat Fitzmaurice,8 days ago
ECR (TM) – Expert Consensus Rankings. Fantasy Football Start/Sit Lineup Advice: Quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes is starting to cook. He’s had 563 yards and five TD passes over the last two weeks against the Broncos and Jets. He’s completed 73.6% of his throws over his last two games, with 9.2 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 119.2. Mahomes is QB5 in fantasy scoring the last two weeks. The Chiefs get a Week 10 matchup against the Falcons, who gave up 271 passing yards and three TD passes to Joe Burrow a week ago. Burrow had a passer rating of 140.1 in that game. The Chiefs added WR Josh Downs to Mahomes’ arsenal this week. It’s a nice spot for Mahomes, who slots in as a midrange QB1 this week.